BRUSSELS Dec 7 European countries will be asked
to act together when tackling the risk of property bubbles to
prevent investors from taking advantage of differences in
national rules, the vice-chair of Europe's financial stability
watchdog said on Monday.
Mark Carney said the European Systemic Risk Board had built
a framework, due to become operational next year, under which
European prudential authorities will be asked to match each
other's curbs on residential real estate that are related to
systemic risk.
Housing bubbles in countries like Ireland contributed to a
euro zone debt crisis.
The ESRB, which was set up in response to the global
financial crisis and is responsible for macro-prudential
supervision - managing systemic risk - cannot force countries to
adopt policies but only make recommendations to the relevant
authorities.
"It will be member led, but, importantly, backed by ESRB
recommendations," Carney said. "Compliance will be on an 'act or
explain' basis but the presumption will be that many
exposure-based measures...will be reciprocated."
Among key - and potentially politically sensitive - measures
that he expects to be matched he cited capped on the amount one
can borrow based on the value of the property or on the income
of the borrower.
Carney, who is the governor of the Bank of England, also
said European investment funds could undergo stress tests, as is
the case with banks, insurers and pension funds.
Like other central bank bodies like the BoE, the ESRB is
looking at the broad issue of market liquidity and potential
fragility of markets after periods of temporary bouts of
illiquidity to see whether this is due to new regulation,
changes in trading strategies or developments at asset managers.
"We need to tease that out and we are doing some work at the
ESRB," Carney said.
"The ESRB will be able to survey about 2,000 individual
funds. That will feed into the market liquidity work."
Carney also renewed his criticism of European Union caps on
bankers' bonuses and Solvency II insurance regulation.
