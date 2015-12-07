LONDON Dec 7 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney renewed his criticism of European Union caps on bankers'
bonuses and insurance regulation on Monday when he addressed a
European Parliament committee.
Carney, who was appearing in his role as vice-chair of the
European Systemic Risk Board, a financial watchdog, said rules
limiting bankers' bonuses to a proportion of basic pay and
so-called Solvency II rules for insurers needed reform.
"In my view, more can be done to ensure that Solvency II
creates the right framework for long-term investment," Carney
said in an opening statement released by the BoE.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)