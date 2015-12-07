LONDON Dec 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney renewed his criticism of European Union caps on bankers' bonuses and insurance regulation on Monday when he addressed a European Parliament committee.

Carney, who was appearing in his role as vice-chair of the European Systemic Risk Board, a financial watchdog, said rules limiting bankers' bonuses to a proportion of basic pay and so-called Solvency II rules for insurers needed reform.

"In my view, more can be done to ensure that Solvency II creates the right framework for long-term investment," Carney said in an opening statement released by the BoE.

