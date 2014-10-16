(Adds Alcogroup could not be reached, details)
By Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS Oct 16 Belgian ethanol producer
Alcogroup and Swedish peer Lantmannen Agroetanol were raided by
European Union antitrust regulators last week as they widened a
17 month long investigation into suspected rigging of oil and
biofuels price benchmarks.
Regulators have in recent years cracked down on alleged
price-fixing across a series of benchmarks in the financial,
energy and commodities markets where even a small distortion can
have a major impact on prices.
The European Commission announced the raids last week but
did not name the companies targeted. The action followed raids
of Shell, BP, Statoil, Argos Energies
and Spain's Abengoa in May 2013.
The Commission said it was possible Alcogroup and/or its
subsidiaries Alcodis and Alco Bio Fuel colluded with other firms
to manipulate ethanol prices submitted to oil pricing agency
Platts, according to a Commission document seen by Reuters.
This collusion could be intended "to move the reference
value in a certain direction", the French-language document
said, with regulators suspecting the ethanol reference price
manipulation dated from 2007 until now.
No one could be reached at either Alcogroup or its
subsidiaries despite repeated telephone calls.
Lantmannen Agroetanol, owned by 33,500 Swedish farmers and
the country's sole large-scale grain-based fuel ethanol producer
and supplier, confirmed in a statement that its Norrkoping
office was raided last week.
The Commission said Platts, part of McGraw Hill Financials
Inc, may also be guilty of wrongdoing.
Platts' price assessment process is used to close deals
worth billions of dollars. The so-called Platts window or
market-on-close (MOC) system is a daily half-hour period in
which the agency determines cash prices through a series of
bids, offers and trades.
"The Commission has indications that Platts may have
prevented one or several companies from taking part in the
process of price estimation under the MOC method and
particularly from adhering to the window," the document said.
"The Commission suspects Platts of having adopted this
behavior either independently, or in agreement with Alcogroup
and/or its subsidiaries ... and/or with other companies."
Platts had no immediate comment.
