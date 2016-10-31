By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 31 An EU ethics committee has
cleared former European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso of
breaking the rules by taking a job at Goldman Sachs but said he
did not show the "considerate judgment" one would expect from
someone of his stature.
The former Portuguese premier caused an uproar when he
joined the U.S. investment bank as an adviser for Brexit, with
critics saying it further diminished public confidence in the
European Union in the wake of Britain's damaging vote to leave.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in
September launched an unprecedented ethics investigation to
determine whether Barroso had breached the executive
Commission's code of conduct.
"There are not sufficient grounds to establish a violation
of the duty of integrity and discretion ... with regard to the
acceptance by former President Barroso of the positions of
non-executive chairman ... and adviser in relation to
(Goldman's) business with its clients," the Ethical Committee
said.
But in its decision, published on Monday, the panel also
said Barroso "has not shown the considerate judgment one may
expect from someone having held the high office he occupied for
so many years".
EU treaty law states that former commissioners who fail to
act with integrity in the taking of appointments after leaving
the EU executive may be stripped of their pension rights.
Barroso left his Commission job 20 months prior to accepting
the position at Goldman Sachs, beyond the 18-month statutory
limit during which the EU executive must vet former colleagues'
jobs.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Catherine Evans)