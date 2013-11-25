ADDIS ABABA Nov 25 The European Union signed a
development grant with Ethiopia on Monday worth 212.4 million
euros ($287.26 million) to help finance road construction and
projects targeting maternal health and drought resilience.
Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous country after
Nigeria, is midway through a five-year economic plan that
foresees almost tripling the country's road network and
beginning the building of 5,000 km of new railway lines.
Addis Ababa's big push on infrastructure is aimed at
connecting remote regions and has propelled the economy to
double-digit growth for much of the last decade.
"Expanding and upgrading ... (the) road network is playing a
central role in the country's economic development - notably in
improving access for the rural population to markets and basic
service," Andris Piebalgs, the EU's Commissioner for
Development, told a signing ceremony.
Once run by communists, Ethiopia's economy is now
sub-Saharan Africa's fifth biggest economy, leap-frogging Kenya,
after a decade of robust growth. But it remains one of the
world's largest aid recipients.
The package includes 49 million euros earmarked for road
building. Another 50 million euros will be to help fight the
effects of drought in the country's arid south and east and 40.4
million euros will go to improving maternal health.
Earlier this month the United Nations said Ethiopia was
making slow progress in improving maternal health and that the
rate of maternal mortality - dying in childbirth - was among the
highest in the world.
The International Monetary Fund projects the Ethiopian
economy will expand 7.5 percent in each of the next two fiscal
years but cautions it needs to be restructured to encourage more
private sector investments to avoid a slowdown.
There are signs the huge public spending is hampering the
private sector's access to credit, the IMF says.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Richard Lough and Alison
Williams)