* New climate deal does not include transport targets
* Countries can choose to bring cars into carbon market
* Transport is Europe's fastest-growing source of emissions
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Oct 23 The European Union is set to
make it easier to bring road transport emissions into the carbon
trading market, a move that critics say could empower carmakers
to push back against more effective curbs on greenhouse gases.
EU leaders will attempt to agree on energy policy for 2030
when they meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, including an
EU-wide cut in greenhouse gas emissions of 40 percent compared
with 1990 levels.
The EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS), key to efforts to
reduce emissions, has so far excluded road transport. It has
focused on curbing pollution from heavy industry and the power
sector by forcing more than 12,000 power plants, factories and
airlines to surrender an allowance for every tonne of CO2
emitted under a gradually decreasing emission cap.
But a draft of the EU's 2030 climate and energy package,
seen by Reuters, says individual member states can include road
transport in the EU ETS if they choose.
It also calls on the executive European Commission to
"further develop instruments and measures for a comprehensive
and technology neutral approach for the promotion of emissions
reduction and energy efficiency in transport".
The phrase "technology neutral" is often used by business to
champion using the EU ETS to tackle emissions, rather than
sector-specific targets.
Transport is Europe's second-largest source of greenhouse
gas emissions after the power sector, and is also the
fastest-growing one.
Bringing cars into the ETS could reduce the costs the car
industry faces in meeting existing regulation as well as
tackling the oversupply on the carbon market which has pushed
prices of carbon allowances down to around 6 euros
($7.64) per tonne from more than 30 euros six years ago.
But the impact on emissions would be negligible, analysts
say. A study published this week by consultancy Cambridge
Econometrics estimated that bringing road transport into the ETS
would curb emissions by 1 percent by 2030 at current ETS prices.
It also found that to achieve a vehicle emissions goal of 60
grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre (g/km) by 2030 -- the
logical extension of existing car emissions targets -- carbon
prices would need to rise to over 200 euros per tonne, imposing
huge costs on heavy industry.
Climate campaigners say heavy lobbying from business has
already ensured a proposed emissions cut of 40 percent will not
include a sub-target for transport, whereas the current set of
2020 targets includes a 6 percent cut in road fuel emissions
compared with 1990.
Existing EU law also includes emissions standards to limit
carbon dioxide pollution from cars, which extend to 2021 and
have attracted stiff resistance, especially from the German
luxury car sector, led by brands such as BMW and
Daimler.
Several EU officials said there was no unanimity on bringing
road transport into the ETS, so member states were likely to
agree on asking the European Commission to look at ways to
expand the carbon trading scheme.
But green campaigners say even the mention of flexibility in
achieving targets could give carmakers more stick to persuade
lawmakers to drop efforts for any further car specific
standards, which they say have had a major impact on reducing
vehicle fuel use and cutting pollution.
"The draft text makes the theoretical possibility of
transport in the ETS move closer to reality," said Greg Archer
of environmental group T&E. "It is a dangerous precedent that
will undermine reductions in transport emissions while damaging
EU growth and jobs."
($1 = 0.7859 euro)
