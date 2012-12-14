* February deadline for deciding allowance levels
* Steel industry says emissions goals 'unachievable'
* Commission keen to raise carbon cutting ambition
By Francesco Guarascio and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 14 The European Commission is
considering whether to hand out more free pollution allowances
for the steel sector next year to counter the risk the industry
could be driven out of Europe, EU sources said.
The cost of carbon on the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) has
collapsed to record low levels under the burden of excess
supply. Earlier this month, it hit a new low of 5.61 euros a
tonne.
The fall in price has reduced any additional costs for major
polluters.
It is, however, expected to rise. Some in heavy industry
complain that, in any case, it does not lead to emissions cuts
but only to relocation of industry to pollute other nations,
where it does not have to buy the permits.
"The Commission is planning to draw up a list of sectors
most affected by the ETS regulations and that are, therefore, at
risk of relocating their activities outside the EU," a senior
Commission official told Reuters on Friday.
"Sectors included in this list should benefit from temporary
free emission permits as from 2013," said the source, who asked
not to be named. Steel is the sector most likely to get free
allowances, another source added.
The Commission has already approved state aid grants in the
form of free carbon allowances, specifying the money should be
used to modernise energy installations and infrastructure.
For the next phase of the carbon market, beginning next
year, the system of handing out free allowances changes
markedly, and auctioning becomes the rule for the power sector.
WISH LISTS
The Commission is still collating "wish lists" - officially
referred to as National Implementation Measures - of the
installations that could be eligible for free allowances,
depending on EU criteria.
Operators will receive any allowances they are given by Feb.
28, 2013, the Commission has said.
Research by the Commission's Joint Research Centre looked at
various scenarios on energy efficiency and carbon emissions for
the EU iron and steel industry.
Under its baseline scenario, assuming current trends stay
intact, emissions from the industry were predicted to fall by
around 14 percent between 2010 and 2030, compared with the
overall EU goal to cut carbon emissions by 20 percent by 2020
from 1990 levels.
Different scenarios involving higher carbon price
assumptions could take the cut to as much as 21 percent by 2030,
the research said.
The European Steel Association, EUROFER, on Friday issued a
statement in response to the research, saying it supported the
body's arguments that EU emission targets were "unachievable for
the industry and a serious danger for Europe's industrial base".
The European Commission has launched a debate on agreeing
green energy targets beyond 2020 when an existing set of goals
expires.
The renewable industry and some in the Commission have
spoken out in favour of setting challenging goals for renewables
and carbon reduction for 2030, while heavy industry and some
member states, such as coal-dependent Poland, have resisted
tougher regulation.
The Commission has also proposed withdrawing temporarily
some of the surplus of carbon allowances, caused by Europe's
economic slump, which has depressed the ETS.
At a meeting of technical experts representing the 27 member
states on Thursday, around half a dozen nations signalled
support for the Commission proposal, while Poland and Malta
openly opposed intervention, EU sources said.
(editing by Jane Baird)