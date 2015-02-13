* Benchmark prises rise to highest since 2012
* Environment committee to hold vote on Feb. 24
* Draft document sees 900 million allowances in reserve
By Barbara Lewis and Susanna Twidale
BRUSSELS/LONDON Feb 13 EU politicians are edging
towards a compromise deal on an early start date for action to
prop up the world's biggest carbon market, the Emissions Trading
System, sources said on Friday, sending prices to their highest
since November 2012.
In an attempt to boost carbon prices and spur industry to
switch to greener energy, the European Commission has proposed a
plan to remove hundreds of millions of surplus carbon allowances
from the EU trading system from 2021.
But member states Britain and Germany, which back
zero-carbon generation based on nuclear or renewable power, have
led calls to start sooner, by 2017. Utilities such as E.ON
, seeking support for investment, also want prompt
reform.
Parliamentary sources told Reuters that support was growing
in the European Parliament for a start date of Dec. 31, 2018 and
that a preliminary agreement on that date could be reached early
next week, although Green and Liberal politicians are still
pushing for 2017.
The prospect of a breakthrough on the date sent the EU's
Emissions Trading System (ETS) allowances more than 3 percent
higher to a session peak of 7.72 euros a tonne, the highest
since Nov. 2012.
The ETS is designed to make polluters pay for their
emissions, but a surplus of more than 2 billion carbon
allowances generated by the economic crisis crushed the market.
Even after its rally on Friday, the ETS is far below
all-time highs of more than 30 euros hit in 2006.
The negotiations in the European Parliament are part of
preparataions for the next vote on the market reform on Feb. 24
in the parliament's environment committee.
"A market stability reserve is established in 2018 and shall
be operational by 31 December 2018," a draft parliamentary
amendment seen by Reuters says, referring to a plan to put
hundreds of millions of allowances in a reserve. They would be
put back into circulation if demand rises.
"If this (date) goes through in the vote in ENVI (the
European Parliament's environment committee), I would expect
prices to rise," one trader, who asked not to be named, said.
Further votes will still be needed in the full parliament
and from member states before a final decision.
The divisions in parliament reflect divisions among member
states and in industry.
More than 50 firms or industry bodies, including E.ON
, Alstom and Fortum, have written
to members of the European Parliament saying reform should start
no later than 2017.
But energy-intensive industry and Poland, dependent on
carbon-heavy coal, say the original Commission proposal of 2021
is soon enough.
While the parliament's negotiations continue, officials from
member states will hold a closed-door meeting on Monday to
debate the plan.
A draft document prepared for that meeting says 900 million
allowances should not be auctioned in 2019 and 2020 and should
instead be placed in the reserve.
(Additional reporting by Markus Wacket in Berlin; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)