By Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 EU politicians have dropped a compromise plan to begin action in 2019 to revive the carbon market, parliamentary sources said on Tuesday, ahead of a vote this week viewed as a test of the European Parliament's appetite for early reform.

The Emissions Trading System (ETS) is designed to make polluters pay for their emissions but a surplus of more than 2 billion carbon allowances generated by economic crisis has crushed the market.

The 2019 date was a compromise between a European Commission proposal to start reform in 2021 and calls from major Western states, notably Germany and Britain, for a 2017 start. ID:nL6N0TI3C1]

Three parliamentary sources, who asked not to be named, said Polish members of the centre-right European People's Party had insisted on the withdrawal of the 2019 compromise hammered out last week. Coal-dependent Poland is leading resistance to change.

The benchmark carbon price fell almost 3 percent after the news the 2019 proposal had been dropped. It recovered, but was still around 1 percent lower at 7.22 euros in late trade.

"It is bearish for sure but the market hasn't reacted as much as it could have because the earlier start date is still on the table," said a carbon trader speaking on condition of anonymity.

Swedish politician Fredrick Federley, a member of the centrist Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, said the voting in the industry committee on Thursday would be very close.

But he said 2021 was too late, so dropping the 2019 compromise could actually help to build support for the earlier, 2017, start for removing some of the carbon allowances surplus.

"We are one step closer to having a majority for 2017," he told Reuters.

Thursday's vote is an interim one. It must be followed by another next month in the environment committee, then a plenary parliamentary vote and endorsement from the 28 EU states.

Traders said a start date earlier than the Commission's 2021 proposal has been anticipated by the market and prices would probably fall if this does not materialise.

As well as leading member states Britain and Germany, many utilities say a stronger ETS is needed to encourage investment in lower carbon energy.

Speaking on Tuesday in Brussels, senior officials from Germany's E.ON and central Europe's biggest utility CEZ said the Market Stability Reserve into which surplus permits would be placed needed to start in 2017. (Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale in London and Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; editing by Susan Thomas)