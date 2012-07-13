BRUSSELS, July 13 Poland can continue to provide
power firms with free carbon emissions allowances from 2013
onwards, subject to certain conditions, the Commission said on
Friday.
Under the rules of the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS),
10 member states were allowed to seek exemptions from buying
carbon permits after 2013 on the basis that their economies rely
heavily on fossil fuel.
The Commission said it had approved Poland's request, but
asked for some changes.
"The Commission's decision also stipulates that certain
investments proposed by Poland, primarily concerning new
fossil-fuel base generation capacity, may not be used to justify
the allocation of free allowances," a statement said.
"Poland plans to grant free allowances to installations only
after admissible modernisation investments have been realised."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Charlie Dunmore)