BRUSSELS, July 13 Poland can provide power firms
with free carbon allowances after the next phase of the EU's
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) starts in 2013, provided it meets
certain conditions, the European Commission said on Friday.
From the beginning of next year, most allowances will have
to be bought through auctions, but the Commission allowed 10 new
member states to seek exemptions, lasting up to seven years,
because their economies rely heavily on fossil fuel.
Poland, which gets almost all of its electricity from coal,
has repeatedly voiced concern about the effect on its economy of
paying for carbon emissions.
The Commission said it had approved Poland's request to
issue temporary free allowances, but asked for some changes to
its application.
"The Commission's decision also stipulates that certain
investments proposed by Poland, primarily concerning new
fossil-fuel base generation capacity, may not be used to justify
the allocation of free allowances," a statement said.
"Poland plans to grant free allowances to installations only
after admissible modernisation investments have been realised."
It gave Poland until the end of the year to submit the
modifications, which the Commission described as concerning
technical aspects.
The Commission has already granted similar requests from
Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania and
Romania and said it will issue its decision on Hungary soon.
Of the 10 eligible countries, Malta and Latvia have not
asked for exemptions.
Environmental campaigners cautiously welcomed Friday's
statement, saying it made clear that the free allowances could
not be used for new fossil fuel plants as the Commission seeks
to drive a shift to a low-carbon economy.
"This is a strong signal that this is not a green light for
more coal-fired plants in Poland," Julia Michalak, climate
policy officer for Climate Action Network Europe, said.
On the EU ETS, carbon prices ignored the news. They traded
around 7.6 euros, almost unchanged from the previous close
.
"It shouldn't have any impact on overall supply and demand
in the carbon market, as it is just shifting from what will be
auctioned to what is being given away for free," Kris
Voorspools, director of 70-Watt Consulting, said.
Poland's Economy Ministry said it did not have any immediate
comment.
