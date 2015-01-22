BRUSSELS Jan 22 The European Parliament industry committee in a surprise vote rejected an earlier amendment on Thursday in which it had backed a 2021 start to reforms to the EU carbon market.

Having also voted to reject a 2017 start, members of the European Parliament called an adjournment.

Then in a final vote less than 30 minutes later, they rejected all the votes that had preceded. This gives more weight to an environment committee vote next month which is widely expected to back the 2017 start date, parliamentary sources said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)