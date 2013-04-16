* EU Parliament rejects carbon backloading draft law
STRASBOURG/LONDON, April 16 The European
Parliament rejected an emergency fix to support the EU carbon
market in a make-or-break vote on Tuesday, sending carbon prices
plunging and German power prices to eight-year lows.
Lawmakers voted 334-315 to drop a measure known as
backloading, with over 60 abstentions.
The proposal will now go back to parliament committee for
further debate.
Reacting to the news, EU carbon permits fell 43
percent to 2.63 euros a tonne, a new record low, before
recovering slightly to 2.93 euros by 1049 GMT.
The German power price fell 3 percent to 39.60 euros per
megawatt hour.
"Even though the Commission will reflect on what to do we
think there's no possibility of passing it. A second reading
needs absolute majority," said Marcus Ferdinand, an Oslo-based
analyst with Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.
The EU's Irish Presidency said member states would keep
working on a deal to support the carbon market.
The Commission last year proposed temporarily withdrawing
some of a huge surplus of carbon allowances from the EU
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to prop up prices, which have
collapsed to a series of record lows.
Carbon hit peaks around 30 euros in 2008.
Temporarily withdrawing, or backloading, permits was meant
to be a quick fix and a means of paving the way for longer-term
market reform.
Backloading involves temporarily withholding of carbon
permits due to come to market between 2013-2015 and reinserting
them later.
Analysts say the market is oversupplied with around 1.7
billion carbon permits.
The ETS caps the emissions of some 12,000 power plants and
factories. Lower industrial production due to the economic
downturn reduced demand for permits, which exacerbated the glut.
Opinion has been deeply divided on backloading. Within the
European Parliament, the single biggest political group, the
European People's Party, has mostly opposed the intervention.
In contrast, more than half of the EU member states has
backed it, while a few, including coal-reliant Poland, have not.
Germany, facing an election year, has refused to take a
position as industry complains a higher ETS would raise energy
costs, reducing competitiveness.
Polish Environment Minister Marcin Korolec tweeted that the
outcome was a "strong voice of common sense".
