BRUSSELS, Jan 4 A European Parliament vote
on a proposal backing intervention to prop up the EU's Emissions
Trading Scheme will take place on Feb 28, rather than Jan. 24 as
previously expected, a parliament official said on Wednesday.
In December, the majority of members of the parliament's
cross-party environment committee supported changes to an energy
efficiency bill that could give the Commission power to
intervene in the carbon market.
The prospect the Commission might withhold a "significant
amount" of permits from the next phase of the ETS beginning in
2013, drove up the carbon price by as much as 30 percent soon
after the December vote.
But the proposed change still has far to go if it is to
become law and, like the December decision, the vote at the end
of February would be one more stage in that process.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the parliamentary
official said a vote by the committee on industry, research and
energy (ITRE) - originally planned for Jan. 24 - had been pushed
back because there were more than 1,800 amendments to the draft
efficiency law.
A full parliamentary ballot is expected around April,
although that timing could also change, and then national EU
governments must agree to changes before they can become law.
Investors and environmental groups have renewed calls for
intervention, arguing a proposed law on energy efficiency would
reduce demand for permits, putting even more pressure on prices.
A supply glut and the weakness of the EU economy drove
prices for EU Allowances (EUAs) down to a record low of 6.30
euros ($8.22) last month..
On Wednesday, they were trading around 6.40 euros.
($1 = 0.7661 euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; additional reporting by Nina
Chestney; editing by James Jukwey)