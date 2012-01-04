* December vote supported idea of intervention

BRUSSELS, Jan 4 A European Parliament vote on a proposal backing intervention to prop up the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme will take place on Feb 28, rather than Jan. 24 as previously expected, a parliament official said on Wednesday.

In December, the majority of members of the parliament's cross-party environment committee supported changes to an energy efficiency bill that could give the Commission power to intervene in the carbon market.

The prospect the Commission might withhold a "significant amount" of permits from the next phase of the ETS beginning in 2013, drove up the carbon price by as much as 30 percent soon after the December vote.

But the proposed change still has far to go if it is to become law and, like the December decision, the vote at the end of February would be one more stage in that process.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the parliamentary official said a vote by the committee on industry, research and energy (ITRE) - originally planned for Jan. 24 - had been pushed back because there were more than 1,800 amendments to the draft efficiency law.

A full parliamentary ballot is expected around April, although that timing could also change, and then national EU governments must agree to changes before they can become law.

Investors and environmental groups have renewed calls for intervention, arguing a proposed law on energy efficiency would reduce demand for permits, putting even more pressure on prices.

A supply glut and the weakness of the EU economy drove prices for EU Allowances (EUAs) down to a record low of 6.30 euros ($8.22) last month..

On Wednesday, they were trading around 6.40 euros. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; additional reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by James Jukwey)