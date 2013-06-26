* Benchmark could be phased out and replaced
* Worried banks refuse to contribute to Euribor rate
* Change complex because of multi-trillion euro role
* Banks, ECB officials to talk early next month
By John O'Donnell and Marc Jones
BRUSSELS/LONDON, June 26 One of the globe's
leading financial benchmarks, Euribor, could be phased out and
replaced within a year as a growing number of banks distance
themselves, people familiar with the plans said.
A group of 60 of the world's top banks will consider this
option and the shape of an alternative benchmark when they meet
with top officials from the European Central Bank in Brussels
early next month.
"In nine months time, there may no longer be a Euribor,"
said one source familiar with plans to replace the benchmark
that gauges how much banks pay to borrow from peers.
"There are two scenarios," said a second source. "You put a
new benchmark next to the 'estimated' Euribor. The other option
is that you replace the current Euribor ... in the near future."
He said a 'Euribor 2.0', based partly on bank estimates on
the price of borrowing as well as actual market rates, could be
in place as soon as this Autumn.
"That would be the ideal situation but we must see whether
there are legal risks," he said.
The prospect of phasing out or replacing the benchmark,
which is as old as the euro currency, underscores the wider
difficulty facing financial markets, where reluctance to lend
makes it hard to estimate the true cost of borrowing.
It also highlights a growing sense of alarm over the future
of the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, as the number of banks
willing to give the lending-cost estimates on which it is based
dwindles.
Any change to a benchmark, used as the basis for pricing 250
trillion euros of financial contracts from Spanish mortgages to
complex derivatives, is highly sensitive. If mishandled, it
could cause widespread difficulties in the banking system and
further undermine confidence in its transparency.
Under investigation for possible rigging alongside Libor,
its larger sterling counterpart, the benchmark's organisers are
concerned that more banks, worried about the reputational risk
of staying involved with the benchmark, will quit, triggering
its unravelling.
Citi, Rabobank, UBS and a number of German banks have all
pulled out over the last year. Should others follow, it could
lead to a "catastrophe", in the words of one person familiar
with the situation.
The ECB has publicly appealed to banks to stay involved with
Euribor but many remain concerned.
The European Union's antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia is
expected to deliver his verdict on whether banks rigged the
benchmark in the second half of this year.
WITHDRAWAL SYMPTOMS
To compound its difficulties, Euribor relies on banks'
estimates to calculate the cost of lending.
Its organisers want to change this by launching a new
version of the benchmark which combines the real price of
short-term interbank loans together with estimates for
longer-term credit beyond three months.
Francesco Papadia, former head of the European Central
Bank's financial market operations who now works with think tank
Bruegel, said the exit of banks from the Euribor rate-setting
panel was already a problem.
"It is not that a dwindling number of participants will
generate panic," he said. "This is more a case of long-term
illness than sudden heart attack, but one with serious
consequences.
"This would touch the entire money market. The problem would
be for banks, their customers, for regulators and also the ECB."
The ECB, keen to avoid a messy collapse, has been working
with its organisers behind the scenes to see if a new benchmark,
based solely on actual market transactions rather than bank
estimates is workable.
A pilot study carried out in recent months looked at banks'
trading records but confirmed most experts' suspicions that
there is too little interbank lending to make such a yardstick
reliable.
That means a 'hybrid' rate - where bank estimates are used
when market activity is too slow - is the only feasible option.
Although the main debate will take place in Brussels in the
coming weeks, the ECB and the two dozen banks in its so-called
"money market contact group" discussed the situation recently at
a meeting in Helsinki.
Many participants expect a new EU law to oblige banks that
trade on the money market to contribute to Euribor, a move which
would create a panel of about 50 banks. Making this mandatory,
however, could take years.
Switching the basis of calculation from estimates to a mix
of estimates and prices could be difficult because trillions of
euros of products use the benchmark as a reference point.
Changing the formula could invalidate those legal contracts.
One option favoured by the ECB is to run the two types of
rate side by side. Any transition to the new rate could be
managed over a couple of years, something the ECB has experience
with having switched the currencies of 17 countries to the euro.
