BRUSSELS, March 7 EU regulators on
Wednesday authorised France to provide public funds to EADS's
helicopter unit Eurocopter and Italy to aid
Finmeccanica's Agusta Westland helicopters.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, said the French
and Italian measures were in line with EU state aid rules.
"These two helicopters will bring significant progress in
terms of flight security and reduced environmental impact," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a satement.
"They will also help to increase European know-how in
leading-edge technologies," he said. "The public support for
these two highly innovative projects is fully justified."
Both the projects -- the Eurocopter X4 in France and the
Agusta Westland AW 169 in Italy -- are aimed at developing new
medium-weight helicopters.