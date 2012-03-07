* Public aid to develop new medium-weight helicopters

* France to provide 143 mln euros to Eurocopter

* Aid for Finmeccannica's Agusta Westland helicopter about 94 mln euros

BRUSSELS, March 7 EU regulators on Wednesday authorised France to provide public funds for EADS's Eurocopter and Italy to aid Finmeccanica's Agusta Westland so that the two helicopter companies can develop new models.

The European Commission, which is tasked with ensuring a level playing field across the 27-country European Union, said the French and Italian measures were in line with EU state aid rules.

Both France and Italy notified the Commission -- the European Union executive -- of their plans late last year.

"These two helicopters will bring significant progress in terms of flight security and reduced environmental impact," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

"They will also help to increase European know-how in leading-edge technologies," he said. "The public support for these two highly innovative projects is fully justified."

Both the projects -- the Eurocopter X4 in France and the Agusta Westland AW 169 in Italy -- are aimed at developing new medium-weight helicopters.

The French aid to Eurocopter involves a 143 million euros ($187.6 million) repayable advance for research and development. The company will have to repay the funds when it reaches a pre-defined sales target.

The Commission said Italian public funds for Agusta Westland amounted to about 94 million euros.