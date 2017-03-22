AMSTERDAM, March 22 The Dutch government
"remains firmly behind" Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who
has come under fire for remarks interpreted as insulting to
sothern European countries.
"The position has not changed," a government official close
to Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Reuters on Wednesday. "Premier
Rutte has repeatedly said we are very supportive of Dijsselbloem
in his role at the Eurogroup."
Portugal's prime minister earlier called Dijsselbloem, who
is also the Dutch finance minister, to resign after he refused
to apologise for suggesting that southern European countries had
squandered their money "on booze and women".
