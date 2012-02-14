BRUSSELS Feb 14 Euro zone finance ministers are likely to talk by phone rather than meet on Wednesday to discuss financial aid for Greece because the paperwork required is incomplete, two officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

"My understanding is that not all the paperwork is ready, particularly when it comes to the debt sustainability analysis," said one EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A euro zone official said there was also concern that the commitment from Greek political party leaders to the package of economic reforms required to receive financial aid was not clear and firm enough.

The EU official said that Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the Eurogroup, who calls and chairs meetings of euro zone finance ministers, was expected to issue a statement later on Tuesday, confirming the change of format.