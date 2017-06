BRUSSELS Feb 3 Euro zone finance ministers will not meet on Feb. 6 but may do so later next week, the head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers from the single currency zone said on Friday.

"There will be no Eurogroup meeting on Monday February 6 2012," said a statement from Jean-Claude Juncker. "A Eurogroup meeting may be scheduled later in the week."

The finance ministers' meeting is expected to finalise a new programme of financial aid for Greece.