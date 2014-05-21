* European Commission to follow up with draft law in 2015
* Car emissions standards have cut pollution
* Obama has ordered tougher fuel standards for U.S. trucks
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, May 21 EU policymakers took the first
steps towards regulating emissions from lorries through greater
fuel efficiency on Wednesday, but stopped short of the targets
that have forced car manufacturers to make their vehicles
pollute less.
As part of wider efforts to cut the need for imported
energy, especially from Russia, the European Commission is
seeking to improve energy efficiency across all sectors.
It has introduced carbon dioxide limits, based on improved
fuel efficiency for cars and vans, but emissions from what the
Commission refers to as heavy-duty vehicles are unregulated.
The Commission, the EU executive, put forward a strategy to
start monitoring the amount of carbon dioxide new trucks emit
and said it would propose legislation next year.
European Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said that in
time, the measures would "cut the CO2 emissions of these
vehicles, save operators money and make the EU less dependent on
imported oil".
EU nations have agreed to reduce emissions from new cars to
95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre (g/km) by 2021, down
from around 127 g/km in 2013.
But emissions from heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs) have been
rising. The numbers are less exact than for cars, but Commission
data found overall HDV emissions rose by 36 percent between 1990
and 2010.
It said heavy trucks represent about a quarter of road
transport emissions and 5 percent of total EU greenhouse gas
emissions.
The EU has been a world leader in car emissions standards,
but on trucks campaigners say it risks lagging the United
States, which has begun to introduce fuel efficiency standards
for the sector.
"Europe is just treading water. Fuel economy standards will
slash fuel bills, reduce oil and diesel imports and cut
climate-changing emissions," William Todts, senior policy
officer at campaign group Transport & Environment, said.
European automakers welcomed the Commission's strategy for
trucks, which is based on using a simulation tool to calculate
emissions, saying fuel efficiency was a top priority. They said
CO2 emissions from trucks and buses were not necessarily best
addressed by "one size fits all" mandatory limits.
"As an industry we need to be as close to the real market as
possible, rather than showing that we are compliant with an
'artificial' framework based on legal targets," Erik Jonnaert,
secretary-general of the European Automobile Manufacturers'
Association, said.
The association brings together commercial vehicle makers
including Daimler Trucks, Volkswagen Commercial
Vehicles and Volvo Group.
