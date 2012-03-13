BRIEF-Cardinal Health to issue, sell $1 bln aggregate principal amount of 1.948 pct notes due 2019
* On June 12, co will issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.948% notes due 2019 - SEC filing
BRUSSELS, March 13 EU finance ministers and officials met on Tuesday to discuss a European financial transaction tax, Hungary's deficit problems and IMF resources to be contributed to the euro zone's bailout funding.
* International Game Technology announces tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019