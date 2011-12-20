* EU has called for an end to death penalty worldwide
By David Brunnstrom
BRUSSELS, Dec 20 The European Union on
Tuesday strengthened export controls on drugs that can be used
to administer the death penalty, putting a further squeeze on a
supply shortage that has slowed executions in the United States.
The move means European firms producing drugs such as sodium
thiopental, a sedative legally required for U.S. lethal
injections, would have to provide assurances their products
would not be used for executions in order to export them.
"As of today, trade of certain anaesthetics, such as sodium
thiopental, which can be used in lethal injections, to countries
that have not yet abolished the death penalty, will be tightly
controlled," a statement from the European Commission said.
The death penalty is banned in the European Union and since
2008 the 27 member bloc has called for its abolition worldwide.
An EU official said firms in Britain, Italy, Germany,
Austria and Denmark were the main manufacturers of sodium
thiopental, which has been in short supply in the United States
since the only U.S. manufacturer stopped making it this year.
The drug is the first in a sequence of three administered in
lethal injections to paralyse breathing and stop the heart. A
sedative is required in all lethal injections of all U.S. death
row inmates.
The only U.S. manufacturer of the drug, Hospira Inc
said in January it would no longer make it in the United States
as if did not want it used in executions, forcing states that
allow the death penalty to look for other suppliers.
Hospira said it planned to shift production to its plant in
Liscate, Italy, but the Italian parliament would only allow the
drug to be made there if Hospira could guarantee that it would
not be used in capital punishment.
Britain imposed an emergency export ban on sodium thiopental
after the London-based human rights group Reprieve sued the
British government last year to prevent the supply of drugs for
use in executions.
In April, Britain also said it would ban the export to the
United States of three more drugs used to carry out lethal
injections -- pancuronium bromide, potassium chloride and sodium
pentobarbital -- and called on other EU countries to follow
suit.
An EU official said the EU move covers pentobarbital, which
became a drug of choice for U.S. executions given the shortage
of sodium pentobarbital, and "all short and intermediate-acting
barbiturate anaesthetics".
The U.S. Death Penalty Information Center said the United
States executed far fewer people in 2010 than in previous years,
partly because of a shortage of sodium thiopental. It said
executions were postponed or cancelled in five states due to the
shortage.
In February, Swiss drugs company Novartis said it
had taken steps to prevent a generic version of sodium
thiopental reaching the United States as it was unable to
guarantee it would not be used in executions.
However in June, Danish drugmaker Lundbeck said it
would continue to sell Nembutal, known generically as
pentobarbital, arguing that pulling its drug off the market
would be bad for some patients who relied on it for the
treatment of epilepsy.
In April, Indian firm Kayem Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd stopped
supplying sodium thiopental for use in U.S. executions as this
went against the "ethos of Hinduism".