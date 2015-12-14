* Turkey, EU start talks on economic, monetary rules
* Serbia opens two 'chapters', with focus on Kosovo
* Instability abroad prompts EU rethink on enlargement
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Dec 14 The European Union revived
Turkey's membership bid on Monday and opened accession talks
with Serbia, showing how a migration crisis and Russia's
presence in the Balkans has prompted the EU to rethink plans to
stop expanding.
More than a year after EU chief executive Jean-Claude
Juncker said Brussels needed a pause in its policy of admitting
new members, events have driven officials to revive membership
talks to seek influence and stability abroad.
While neither Turkey nor Serbia are likely to join the
world's largest trading bloc in the near future, the EU hopes
that formal negotiations on different areas of its "chapters" or
rules, will help tackle multiple crises on its borders.
"The refugee crisis and terrorism shows us that we are on
the same continent, we are facing the same challenges and the
more we develop common policies, the better off we will be," EU
foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told a news conference.
In July 2014, facing a popular backlash over the millions of
people from formerly communist eastern EU nations streaming into
western EU economies to get better-paid work, Juncker promised
"no new enlargement in the next five years".
But failing states, war, Islamist militancy and a refugee
crisis in the EU's neighbourhood have showed the value of trying
to engage and push countries towards becoming market economies.
Underlying that change in mood is Turkey's promise to help
stem the flow of migrants from its territory to Europe in return
for cash, visas and renewed talks on joining the EU, with which
Ankara formally started its membership talks a decade ago.
"The sense of direction is this: rather than having an
ideological debate about enlargement tomorrow or no enlargement,
take the concrete steps to bring us closer," Mogherini said.
That was echoed by other EU officials as they opened the
first enlargement chapter with Turkey since 2013 - on economic
and monetary affairs - just two weeks after the first EU-Turkey
summit in many years and where EU leaders called for membership
talks to be "re-energised".
PROBLEMS AHEAD
Still, big obstacles remain for Turkey, a populous Muslim
nation that some EU members say will never join the bloc.
While Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek promised
swift progress on the economic chapter, dealing with human
rights and rule-of-law issues will be much more problematic.
In its latest report on Turkey last month, the European
Commission urged Ankara to lift restrictions on media freedom,
respect human rights and stop interfering in the judiciary.
Of concern to the Commission, which helps EU governments
decide who to let into the bloc, is the growing power of Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan, who many regard as authoritarian.
In total, 15 out of the EU's 35 chapters have now been
opened with Turkey and one has been provisionally closed, but
membership still faces resistance from France, Germany and
particularly divided Cyprus, where Turkey controls the north.
But as a new pragmatism shapes EU foreign policy, Brussels
also displayed more willingness to Serbia, opening two accession
chapters, despite the limited implementation of Belgrade's
agreements with its former province Kosovo.
One of the chapters will focus on relations with Kosovo,
which broke away during a war in 1999 and declared independence
in 2008. Serbia does not recognise its former southern province
as sovereign, but has struck a series of deals brokered by the
EU to try to regulate relations between the two.
"We're not here just to toy with Serbia," Luxembourg Foreign
Minister Jean Asselborn told reporters. The EU, he said, is
serious about a rapprochement with Belgrade, even if there are
concerns about its close relationship with Russia and over the
difficulties of resolving disputes over the status of Kosovo.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Brussels and
Gulsen Solaker in Ankara)