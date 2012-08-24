* Lawmaker to propose stronger language than U.S.
* Boost for civil society groups fighting corruption
* MEP wants to define "project", industry opposes
* Oil, gas and mining companies cite cost of new laws
By Luke Balleny and Stella Dawson
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Aug 24 Most European
lawmakers favour tougher rules than the United States has for
oil, gas and mining companies to disclose how much they pay
foreign governments for access to natural resources, a key
member of the European parliament said on Friday.
Passage of a tough European law would mark a second victory
for advocacy groups after the U.S. adopted disclosure rules this
week as part of a growing world-wide movement to stop autocrat
leaders siphoning wealth from resource-rich countries and to
combat corruption, violence and poverty that often plagues these
countries.
Arlene McCarthy, Member of the European Parliament who is
responsible for preparing the EU bill on oil, gas and mining
payment disclosures, said the committee report will require
EU-listed companies to detail their payments by project, with
definition of project clearly spelled out.
"There is a strong majority in the European Parliament who
support the inclusion of a definition of project in the EU text
and it is our intention to go further than the U.S. in this
respect," McCarthy told TrustLaw.
The EU committee is set to consider the legislation on Sept.
18 and passage by the full parliament is expected by year's end.
Australia and Canada also are considering extractive industry
measures.
Global Financial Integrity, which tracks money flows,
estimates that $1 trillion leaves countries each year illicitly,
much of it due to crime and corruption linked to oil, gas and
mining.
McCarthy said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange decision
to give companies flexibility in deciding what constitutes a
"project" when they file disclosure statements and instead to
issue a guidance paper was inadequate.
"Allowing companies to determine their own definition of
project will not result in meaningful disclosures - not for
civil society in resource rich countries, or for investors. The
European Parliament is therefore working towards finding a
solution to this issue which we hope can be applied at a global
level," McCarthy said via email.
GLOBAL STANDARDS
Her comments came a day after the Publish What You Pay
Coalition, which has led the disclosure campaign, said that its
next priority was a strong European law to raise the standards
globally.
The U.S. law already covers 68 percent by global value of
internationally active oil and gas companies. Adding
European-listed companies would mean the majority of mining and
mineral companies also will be covered.
GFI cites Libya, the world's 10th largest oil producer, as
an example of a country that has lost wealth. It estimates over
$43 billion in illicit money flowed out Libya between 2000 to
2009, fueling the uprising that toppled the Gaddafi regime last
year.
"The U.S. law is a game changer, put simply, for good
corporate governance efforts worldwide as well as for governance
efforts in the countries in which extractive companies operate,"
said Heather Lowe, director of government affairs at GFI in
Washington.
Some corporations have argued that it would be difficult and
costly to follow tough disclosure rules that break down payments
by project as well as by country. Publish What You Pay disagrees
and wants even tighter language on projects.
"Resource-rich communities are often blighted by extractive
company operations. Many of the world's poorest communities are
literally living on top of natural resources, and yet they see
little or no benefit from them," said Laura Taylor, head of
public policy at Tearfund, a Christian relief and development
agency that is part of the coalition.
UPHILL BATTLE?
Passage of the measure in Europe will require garnering
support from 27 EU member countries, no easy task especially
when the biggest state, Germany, shows reluctance.
In a recent blog post, Christian Humborg of Transparency
International Germany wrote of a cultural hesitancy within
German business. German family-owned businesses are
"traditionally very secretive, their profits barely known" so
there may be "instinctive philosophical barriers" to a
requirement to disclose payments of any kind, he said.
As it stands, the Commission has called for extractive and
forestry companies to disclose payments to governments of
"material" amounts, while the European Parliament has pushed for
anything over 100,000 euros ($125,000), similar to the U.S.
requirement. Member states have suggested more than half a
million euros. Publish What You Pay seeks a threshold of around
15,000 euros ($18,750), though it said the U.S. level of
$100,000 would capture most projects.
Also high on the coalition's agenda is removal from the
proposed EU legislation a clause that would exempt companies
from reporting payments for access to natural resource if a
country has a law that forbids such disclosure - a step they
achieved in the United States.
Dubbed by civil society groups the "tyrant's charter," the
coalition said no country was found by the SEC during its
rulemaking to already prohibit disclosure, and if it is allowed
in EU legislation they fear this would give license to corrupt
regimes to pass such laws.
(Reporting By Stella Dawson; Editing by David Gregorio)