BRUSSELS May 18 European Union antitrust
regulators on Thursday said they would fine Facebook 110
million euros ($122.4 mln) for providing misleading information
over its purchase of messaging service WhatsApp in 2014.
Calling it a "proportionate and deterrent fine", the
European Commission, which acts as the EU's competition
watchdog, said Facebook had said it could not automatically
match user accounts on its namesake platform and WhatsApp but
two years later launched a service that did exactly that.
"The Commission has found that, contrary to Facebook's
statements in the 2014 merger review process, the technical
possibility of automatically matching Facebook and WhatsApp
users' identities already existed in 2014, and that Facebook
staff were aware of such a possibility," the Commission said.
The fine would not reverse the Commission's decision to
clear the purchase of WhatsApp and was unrelated to separate
investigations into data protection issues, it added.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Facebook was set to be
fined.
($1 = 0.8987)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)