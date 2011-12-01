BRUSSELS Dec 1 Customs officials can seize suspected fake goods moving through the European Union from one non-EU country to another if they find the products are intended to be sold in the EU, Europe's highest court ruled on Thursday.

The ruling by the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (ECJ) came after lower courts in Britain and Belgium sought advice on whether suspected fakes from outside the single market could be confiscated while transiting the EU.

Finnish phone maker Nokia had asked a British court to review a decision by the country's customs agency not to seize 400 contraband mobile phones in a shipment from Hong Kong to Colombia, on the grounds that they were not meant for the EU market.

And Dutch consumer electronics firm Philips wanted action against a batch of fake electric shavers, which had arrived in Antwerp, Belgium, with no stated destination.

The court said in a statement customs authorities could act if there were indications "that one or more of the operators involved in the manufacture, consignment or distribution of the goods, while not having yet begun to direct the goods towards European Union consumers, are about to do so or are disguising their commercial intentions".

According to the European Commission, customs officials seized fake goods worth more than 1 billion euros last year, with four-fifths of the products coming from China. Turkey, Thailand, Hong Kong and India also accounted for sizeable amounts of fakes. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Helen Massy-Beresford)