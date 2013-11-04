GENEVA Nov 4 The government of the Faroe
islands launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization
on Monday to challenge a European Union ban on imports of
Faroese herring and mackerel and restrictions on Faroese vessels
entering EU ports.
"The measures implemented by the EU are in clear
contravention of basic provisions of the WTO Agreement," the
Faroese prime minister's office said in a statement.
"Contrary to claims by the EU that the measures are a means
to conserve the Atlanto-Scandian herring, the coercive measures
implemented by the EU against the Faroe Islands appear designed
to protect EU industry interests."
