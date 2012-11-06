* Hedegaard will raise issue at Doha climate summit
* F-gases have risen 60 percent in European Union
* Commission expected to publish draft rules in coming days
By Ethan Bilby and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 6 F-gases, used in refrigeration
and linked with high levels of global warming, need to be cut
substantially by 2030, Europe's climate boss said on Tuesday.
She added that she would be pushing for a global plan on
cutting fluorinated gases at U.N. climate change talks in Doha
beginning later this month.
"F-gases should be two-thirds reduced from today's levels by
2030," Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard told an audience
representing the refrigeration industry.
"If F-gases contribute less, other sectors will have to do
more," she added, referring to the EU's non-binding goal to cut
greenhouse gas emissions by between 80-95 percent by the middle
of the century. It also has a binding 2020 target to achieve a
20 percent emissions reduction.
F-gases refer to a group of fluorinated greenhouse gases,
which are used in air conditioning, for instance, in cars, as
well as in domestic, supermarket and industrial refrigeration.
Some two decades after international action led to the
phase-out of ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), the
European Union is pushing to eliminate a new generation of F-gas
chemicals.
The gases were introduced as an solution that was easily
acceptable to industry, since the production chain to make them
was similar to CFCs.
But their global warming potential, thousands of times more
damaging than carbon dioxide, has led the European Union to push
to ban them in favour of natural non-synthetic alternatives,
such as ammonia or CO2, which has high cooling properties when
used in refrigeration.
U.N. TALKS
Later this month at the U.N. summit on global efforts to
tackle climate change, Hedegaard said Europe would be pushing
for urgent action on F-gases to help close the gap between
emissions cuts so far and those needed.
She said she hoped collaboration from smaller nations, such
as island states at risk of sinking under rising sea levels,
would help to overcome expected resistance to tackling F-gases
from major emitters, such as India and China.
The Commission, the EU's executive, launched a review of
existing EU law on F-gases in 2011 and is expected to publish
its proposals for tightening it over the coming days.
Industry said the new measures were expected to include a
ban on hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), the most common CFC
replacement gases, in new cooling equipment.
As well as contributing to warming, experts say their impact
on the ozone layer, while less than CFCs, is still too high.
Hedegaard said F-gases stood out in the European Union in
that their use was rising, while other greenhouse gas emissions
had fallen.
She cited a 60 percent increase in the European Union,
compared with an 18 percent drop in carbon emissions since 1990.
Across the European Union, nations and industry have had
mixed success in moving away from F-gases toward non-synthetic
options. Hedegaard's native Denmark has achieved the most.
Outside the bloc, Switzerland is a leader.
Roughly 20 percent of Coop supermarkets in
Switzerland already use low-power carbon cooling, and all new
stores are being fitted with the technology.
The change is saving electricity, which helps cut costs as
well as emissions, on which the Coop has ambitious goals.
"We aim to be carbon neutral by 2023, reducing emissions as
much as possible - that means (targeting) refrigeration," Coop's
Georg Weinhofer told Reuters.
(Editing by James Jukwey)