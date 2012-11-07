* F-gases up to 23,000 times more powerful than CO2
* Have risen 60 percent since 1990
* Should be banned from new equipment
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 7 F-gases, a potent source of
global warming used in refrigeration, should be banned from new
equipment as part of a progressive phase-out, draft European
Commission proposals said.
The draft, published on Wednesday, confirmed comment by
Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard on Tuesday on the need for
a drastic cut.
"Today's proposal introduces a phase-down measure that from
2015 limits the total amount of the most significant group of
F-gases - hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) - that can be sold in the EU
and reduces this in steps to one fifth of today's sales by
2030," the Commission said in a statement.
It proposed a ban of F-gases in some new equipment, such as
fridges, where "viable, more climate-friendly alternatives are
readily available".
F-gases refer to a group of fluorinated greenhouse gases,
which are used in air conditioning and in domestic, supermarket
and industrial refrigeration.
Some two decades after international action led to the
phase-out of ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), the
Commission is trying to eliminate a new generation of F-gas
chemicals.
In contrast to a drop in other emissions, F-gases have risen
in the European Union by 60 percent since 1990.
The gases were introduced as a solution that was easily
acceptable to industry, since the production chain to make them
was similar to CFCs.
But their global warming potential, up to 23,000 times more
powerful than carbon dioxide, has led the Commission to push for
natural non-synthetic alternatives such as ammonia or CO2, which
has high cooling properties when used in refrigeration.
The European Union has a binding target to cut carbon
emissions by 20 percent by 2020 and non-binding targets to cut
greenhouse gas emissions by 80-95 percent by 2050 to limit the
extent of global warming.
"A fair and cost-effective contribution by the F-gas sector
to this objective would require reducing F-gas emissions in the
EU by two-thirds of today's levels by 2030," the Commission
said.
The gases leak into the atmosphere from production plants
and during the operation and disposal of products and equipment
that contains them.
F-gas appliances have long life-times of up to 50 years, so
legislation is needed to prevent emissions increasing for
decades to come, the Commission has said.
