By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 What are the world's most
dangerous financial products?
Sven Giegold, a German member of the European Parliament is
on a mission to find them and stamp them out.
The European lawmaker has launched a competition, who
launched the competition with two non-governmental groups, to
find the next financial product - such as subprime mortgage or
collateralised debt obligations (CDOs) - that could unleash
turmoil on the financial world.
"Financial products can be dangerous in several ways," said
Giegold. "They might be intransparent for investors, investing
in harmful technologies or products, causing systemic risks or
are unnecessarily complex."
Although there is no prize for the winner, Giegold hopes the
competition will spur supervisors and regulators into taking
more action, such as banning certain high-risk products.
Although many of the riskiest and most complex products,
such as multi-tiered synthetic CDOs, unravelled five years ago
when the financial crisis first struck, the shockwaves from
products such as underperforming pensions and mis-sold payment
protection insurance (PPI) are still being felt.
"Today's low interest rates provide a fertile ground to sell
unsuitably complex financial products to investors looking for
excess return," said Frederic Hache, a former banker who sold
structured products and now works for Finance Watch, a
public-interest group that seeks to shape regulation.
"Much remains to be done to curb unnecessary complexity in
product design."
Those concerns were echoed by Paul De Grauwe, an economist
with the London School of Economics and one of the most
influential voices in assessing Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
"There is lots more regulation for sure but the banking
model has not changed much," he said. "Banks continue to develop
highly intransparent products."
The competition, which closes on Feb. 15, will accept
