By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Oct 8 The European Commission may draw
up rules for rescuing and closing down failing clearing houses
and insurers, as regulators across the world seek to prevent
collapsed businesses from wreaking havoc in financial markets.
Clearing houses and insurers, which are critical for the
daily running of financial markets, already handle huge volumes
of trades and some of them will soon take on new trades worth
over $600 trillion.
Clearing houses, such LCH.Clearnet and Deutsche Boerse's
Eurex Clearing, sit between the parties at either end
of a trade to ensure it is completed.
They protect companies from default because they hold
collateral on behalf of their numerous members that can be used
to reimburse individual firms if one member becomes insolvent -
a standard model used in various exchange-traded markets around
the world.
The Commission said on Monday it had launched a consultation
to see if companies like central counterparties, securities
depositories and systemic insurance companies need rules for
their recovery and resolution.
The EU's top regulator, Commissioner Michel Barnier, is
already promoting the creation of an agency to wind down problem
banks, but this does not apply to clearing houses and insurers.
Central securities depositories say the same rules that
apply to winding down banks cannot also be applied to them
because their operations are needed to keep markets going.
Central counterparties recently became more important to the
financial system after new regulation put them in charge of
clearing so-called over-the-counter derivatives estimated to be
worth over $600 trillion, according to figures from the Bank for
International Settlements.
Britain announced at the beginning of August that it would
give its regulators new powers to wind down failing clearing
houses, saying that similar EU moves were too slow to arrive.
The UK law would allow the Bank of England to step in and
ensure continuity in critical clearing services.
(Reporting by Claire Davenport; Editing by Mark Potter)