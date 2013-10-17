BRUSSELS Oct 17 The European Union's highest
court rejected on Thursday a German man's challenge to the
inclusion of his fingerprints in his passport, saying such data
helped to prevent identity fraud and to curb illegal
immigration.
EU rules requiring newly issued biometric passports to
include fingerprints came into effect in 2004, though a full
rollout has taken many years. They apply to all EU member states
except Britain and Ireland.
"The contested measures pursue... the general interest
objective of preventing illegal entry into the EU," the European
Court of Justice said in a statement.
"To that end, they are intended to prevent both the
falsification of passports and the fraudulent use thereof," the
Luxembourg-based court said.
Illegal immigration has become a hot political issue in the
28-nation EU. Migrants make almost daily attempts to cross the
Mediterranean, often on flimsy, overcrowded vessels, from North
Africa to Europe in search of a better life.
Facing similar problems, the United States has installed
high-tech systems to track the movement of immigrants and other
foreigners at airports, including taking photographs and
fingerprints.
In Britain, an independent report recently recommended the
fingerprinting of thousands of immigrants caught trying to enter
the country.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell, editing by Gareth Jones)