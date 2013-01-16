BRUSSELS Jan 16 Existing banking problems in
countries such as Ireland and Spain have to be kept separate
from future bank crises, Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen
said on Wednesday, reigniting a debate about the treatment of
"legacy" bank assets.
In an interview, Katainen said he expected Britain to remain
in the European Union, with "major British politicians and the
people" convinced that Britain should be at the heart of Europe.
"The European Union without Britain is pretty much the same
as fish without chips. It's not a meal anymore," he said.
Katainen also emphasised the need for a strong and
comprehensive system for resolving bad banks in Europe, saying
the mentality of leaders had to shift from bailing out banks to
ensuring that investors and owners of banks were 'bailed in'.
Only then would taxpayers be protectd from having to carry
the cost of bailouts, and the link could be broken between the
debts of problem banks and the debts of sovereign countries.