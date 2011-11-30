* Schaeuble says ready to talk about special drawing rights
* Bilateral loans are possible for IMF - Schaeuble
BRUSSELS Nov 30 Germany is open to
extending the resources of the International Monetary Fund via
bilateral loans or increased special drawing rights, Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday, in an apparent
shift of Berlin's position on how to deal with the debt crisis.
At the G20 summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4, Germany opposed any
boost to the IMF's resources via special drawing rights, a
reserve asset based on a basket of currencies, saying only the
Bundesbank could take such a decision.
But after discussing the issue of IMF resources with EU
finance ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday, Schaeuble said
Germany could back such a move either via new bilateral loans or
SDRs, as long as the Bundesbank was in agreement.
Euro zone governments are trying to find ways to bolster
their ability to tackle the sovereign debt crisis, including the
creation of a safety net big enough to help vulnerable states
such as Italy and Spain.
"We are prepared to increase the resources of the IMF
through bilateral loans," Schaeuble told reporters, emphasising
that it was ultimately up to the central bank.
"If the IMF wants to widen its freedom to take action by
increasing the special drawing rights, then we are prepared to
talk about it. But, to be clear, this is about IMF instruments."
One proposal is for the 17 national central banks to lend
money to the IMF so that it can on-lend it to euro zone
countries that need it, with IMF conditionality applying.
Such a method would side-step the European Central Bank,
whose mandate does not allow it to finance euro zone countries'
deficits directly or act as a lender of last resort.
"Naturally, the details would have to be discussed,"
Schaeuble said, adding that it would be a matter for the 17
central banks in the euro area to address. "Bilateral loans are
possible in principle."
After the G20 summit, the German government had been at
pains to explain why Chancellor Angela Merkel had opposed using
SDRs to boost IMF resources.
"In the German view, according to our law, the Bundesbank
controls (the SDRs), its independence is well known, and the
chancellor made it quite clear that she could not back any such
agreement," her spokesman said at the time.
Garry Schinasi, a former IMF official, who now advises
central banks and governments said the move would allow euro
zone countries to boost the IMF so that it can indirectly lend
on their money to struggling states.
"The reason this probably makes a lot of sense for European
governments to do this is because they don't have ability to
supervise countries in the way that the IMF does," he said.
"A bigger role for the IMF is necessary. Italy would feel
that it's not Germany monitoring its performace, it's the IMF."