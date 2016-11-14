* EU task force to propose recommendations by mid-year
* Head of EU banking watchdog favours sector-wide regulation
* Banks warn against competition risks from Google, Facebook
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Nov 14 The European Commission aims to
propose recommendations for financial technology firms early
next year, taking a first step towards assessing the risks and
rewards presented by a sector that is shaking up traditional
banking.
Known collectively as fintech, such firms are developing new
forms of online credit such as crowdfunding and peer-to-peer
lending, and mobile apps for making payments and sending money
abroad.
They are hitting banks' already decreasing margins and,
while being praised as innovators and for creating new jobs, are
subject to few checks and regulations.
Announcing an internal task force meant to propose
recommendations for the sector in the first half of next year,
EU financial services commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said
technological innovation in finance was a development to be
encouraged.
"It brings huge opportunities for consumers and for
industry," he said. "Our task force will help us make sure that
our policy supports the pursuit of these opportunities, while
addressing any risks that may emerge."
The Commission did not clarify whether fully-fledged
regulation is on the cards, but some regulatory changes appear
likely.
"If you think payment services by banks need to be strictly
regulated, then you also need similar measures for those who
provide payment services without a banking licence," Elke
Koenig, the head of the Single Resolution Board, a European
banking watchdog, told Reuters.
She added that not all fintech need to be regulated, but the
sector requires closer regulatory attention.
Banks urged common rules and supervision for all.
"We should move from entity-based rules to activity-based
rules," said Wim Mijs, head of the European Banking Federation
(EBF), the body representing the interests of banks.
He said fintech firms can in most cases become allies of
banks by helping lenders innovate while profiting from their
clients and regulatory expertise.
But in a paper on fintech, EBF warned against possible
competition risks arising from digital platforms such as Google
, Facebook or Apple, which may
increasingly use their customers' personal data to provide
alternative financial services.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)