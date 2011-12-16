BRUSSELS Dec 16 Countries can be taken to
the European Court of Justice if they fail to meet targets set
out in a new fiscal agreement for the euro zone and other EU
member states, the draft of the agreement showed on Friday.
All EU member states, except for Britain, agreed at a summit
on Dec. 8-9 that they were behind a new "fiscal compact"
designed to strengthen budget deficit and debt rules in the euro
zone and for other participating countries.
The compact, drafted over the past week, says that those
countries that sign up to it must maintain a primary deficit of
less than 0.5 percent over the course of the economic cycle,
must keep their debt below 60 percent of gross domestic product
and must have a budget deficit of less than 3 percent.
The agreement will come into effect once 9 countries have
ratified it, according to the draft released on Friday.
It also makes provision for at least two euro zone summits
and year, and says that countries that have ratified the
agreement and then fail to meet the objectives contained within
it can be sued in the EU's highest court, the European Court of
Justice, a move to make sanctions near-automatic.
"Any contracting party which considers that another
contracting party has failed to comply... may bring the matter
before the Court of Justice of the European Union," article 8 of
the 14 article agreement states.
"The judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union
shall be binding on the parties in the procedure, which shall
take the necessary measures to comply with the judgment within a
period to be decided by said court."