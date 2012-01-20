BRUSSELS Jan 20 The European Union's
highest court will be able to fine an EU country that does not
adopt a balanced budget rule in its constitution with a penalty
of up to 0.1 percent of gross domestic product, the latest draft
of a treaty showed on Friday.
That is a toughening of an earlier version of the fiscal
compact treaty, which all EU countries except Britain could
sign.
The fiscal compact is the EU's latest attempt to restore
market confidence in the bloc's public finances, especially
those of the 17 countries sharing the euro.
Under the fiscal compact, all those who sign the treaty must
within one year introduce into their constitution, or their
equivalent law, a rule that the budget deficit cannot be higher
than 0.5 percent of gross domestic product in structural terms.
If it does, automatic corrective steps would kick in.
The initial versions of the fiscal compact said only that EU
countries could sue one another in the European Court of Justice
if they believed a country had not put the balanced budget rule
into its highest national law.
Now, the draft treaty, which is likely to be discussed by EU
finance ministers next week and by EU leaders on January 30,
also says that if a country ignores a ruling of the court to
adopt the "golden rule", a fine would follow.
"If the court finds that the contracting party concerned has
not complied with its judgment, it may impose on it a lump sum
or a penalty payment appropriate in the circumstances and that
shall not exceed 0.1 percent of its gross domestic product,"
said the draft, obtained by Reuters.
The money from the fine would go to boost the resources of
the European Stability Mechanism -- the euro zone's permanent
bailout fund, which is expected to become operational in July.