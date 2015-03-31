BRUSSELS, March 31 European Union lawmakers
backed on Tuesday a long-term plan to end overfishing of cod,
sprat and herring stocks in the Baltic Sea, the first such plan
to be adopted under the EU's reformed common fisheries policy.
European Parliament members (MEPs) in the Fisheries
Committee passed the multiannual plan which would combine the
management of cod, herring and sprat stocks into a single plan
to take account of their interdependence.
Cod feed on sprats and herrings, and herrings and sprats
sometimes feed on the eggs of cod, meaning the health of one
stock affects the others.
Currently, only cod are subject to a management plan.
By managing several species together the plan can better
take into account their feeding habits as well as environmental
conditions which affect stock levels, leading to more
sustainable fishing, according to the European Commission.
"The multispecies approach is much more effective than
managing a single species," said MEP Jaroslaw Walesa who is
leading the proposal through parliament.
MEPs strengthened the original Commission proposal by
requiring that stocks be kept above levels which ensure that no
more fish are caught than a given stock can reproduce in a year.
"The plan for the Baltic proposed by the European Commission
was not complete, but the MEPs have succeeded in improving it,"
said Lasse Gustavsson, executive director of marine conservation
group Oceana.
The multiannual plan for the stocks of cod, herring and
sprat in the Baltic Sea was proposed by the Commission in
October last year.
The proposal will now be voted on at a plenary session of
the European Parliament at the end of April before negotiations
between member states and lawmakers can start.
Under the reformed common fisheries policy, which entered
into force just over a year ago, the EU agreed to put all fish
stocks on a sustainable footing by 2015 or 2020 at the latest.
According to the European Parliament, 94 percent of Baltic
catches consist of cod, herring and sprat.
Tuesday's proposal would also address fish such as plaice,
flounder and turbot which are often accidentally caught in the
course of fishing for cod, herring and sprat.
Where scientific advice indicates that these so-called
by-catch stocks are endangered, conservation measures should be
implemented without unduly affecting the fishing opportunities
for cod, herring and sprat.
The Commission estimates that 75 percent of European fish
stocks are over-fished, compared with 25 percent worldwide.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by William Hardy)