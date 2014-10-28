* EU ministers will debate proposal in December
* EU committed to ending overfishing by 2020
* Some stocks still at risk of collapse -Commission
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Oct 28 The European Commission has
proposed a reduction in catch limits for some types of Atlantic
herring to zero to fight overfishing while increasing limits for
horse mackerel.
Tuesday's proposal sets the limits on the total amount of
fish that can be caught by European Union fishermen in the
Atlantic and North Sea in 2015 to enable Europe's depleted fish
stocks to recover from decades of overfishing.
The Commission, the European Union executive, proposed a cut
in the catch limits for 40 stocks, such as cod from the Irish
Sea, and an increase for 29 stocks, including lobster from the
Norwegian Sea.
"For some stocks in a poor state, the picture remains
alarming," the Commission said in a statement. "Cod in the west
of Scotland is a real problem, with extremely high rates of
discarding, and is still at risk of collapse."
EU ministers will discuss the proposals in mid-December. If
agreed, they would take effect from Jan. 1.
Reaction to the proposals was mixed. Environmental group
Oceana welcomed them as a sign that the Commission is serious
about tackling overfishing under the reformed common fisheries
policy agreed last year.
However, Uta Bellion, director of scientific organisation
Pew's marine programme, said the limits do not go far enough to
end overfishing in 2015.
By agreeing to the reformed common fisheries policy the EU
committed to putting all fish stocks on a sustainable footing by
2015 where possible, or 2020 at the latest.
"The longer ministers yield to short-term interest and delay
ending overfishing, the greater the loss to communities
dependent on these fisheries and to the marine environment,"
Bellion said.
Overall, the Commission proposed increases to fewer stocks
than it did last year. According to its preliminary figures, the
value of EU fish catches will decrease to 860 million euros
($1.10 billion) from 970 million euros. However the catch limits
for some fish stocks still need to be set, meaning the figure
could change.
Total allowable catches for horse mackerel off the coast of
Portugal were increased by 70 percent, while those for some
types of herring off the coasts of Ireland and Scotland were cut
to zero, meaning that only by-catches will be allowed.
The Commission says that its annual catch limits are based
on scientific evidence.
(1 US dollar = 0.7851 euro)
(Editing by David Goodman and William Hardy)