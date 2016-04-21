By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, April 21 The European Union's
executive warned Sierra Leone, Trinidad & Tobago and Kiribati on
Thursday for failing to tackle illegal fishing adequately,
exposing the countries to possible trade bans.
However, the European Commission lifted its warning against
Sri Lanka after it strengthened sanctions against illegal
fishing, improved control of its fleets and changed its legal
framework.
"Sri Lanka has now a robust legal and policy framework to
fight illegal fishing activities," said Karmenu Vella, EU
Fisheries Commissioner.
Since 2010, the EU - the world's biggest fish importer - has
acted against countries that do not follow international
standards to prevent over-fishing, such as policing their waters
for unlicensed fishing vessels and imposing penalties.
The EU also said it still had serious concerns about
Thailand's efforts to address illegal fishing.
"This means that further action by the Commission cannot be
ruled out. A meeting with the Thai authorities in May will be a
new opportunity for them to show their good will and
commitment," the Commission said in a statement.
Thailand, the world's third-largest seafood exporter, was
given a "yellow card" a year ago for failing to certify the
origin and legality of its fish exports to the EU.
Sierra Leone, Kiribati and Trinidad and Tobago have six
months to implement measures suggested by the Commission.
Failing that, the 28-member bloc could impose an embargo on fish
imports.
Sierra Leone's sanctions system fails to deter illegal
operators fishing internationally under its flag. Trinidad and
Tobago also has a large fleet operating internationally where
authorities do not control or inspect foreign vessels, the
Commission said.
Kiribati does not control fishing activities by foreign
fleets, raising the risk that illegally caught fish could be
laundered through its ports.
