BRUSSELS May 15 European fisheries ministers on
Wednesday agreed to end decades of overfishing and ban throwing
unwanted fish back into the sea to restore stocks to healthy
levels by 2020.
The agreement, which needs the approval of the European
Parliament, could end haggling over annual fishing quotas and
introduce long-term plans to grow fish stocks.
It will overhaul the Common Fisheries Policy, which dates
from the 1970s and is widely regarded as a failure for allowing
subsidised, industrial-sized fleets to devastate fish stocks.
The deal, which took 36 hours of negotiations until dawn on
Wednesday, will introduce a ban on the practice of throwing
undersized or unwanted fish back into the sea, often to die.
This would apply to mackerel and herring by 2015 and for
other species from 2016. Some fish will be exempt.
About 80 percent of Mediterranean and 47 percent of Atlantic
stocks are overfished, European Commission figures showed.
Campaign groups expressed disappointment and said they
believed it would take longer than expected to replenish stocks.
A World Wide Fund for Nature report said it would take more than
100 years for fish stocks to recover.
(Reporting by Claire Davenport; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Janet Lawrence)