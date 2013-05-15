BRUSSELS May 15 European fisheries ministers on Wednesday agreed to end decades of overfishing and ban throwing unwanted fish back into the sea to restore stocks to healthy levels by 2020.

The agreement, which needs the approval of the European Parliament, could end haggling over annual fishing quotas and introduce long-term plans to grow fish stocks.

It will overhaul the Common Fisheries Policy, which dates from the 1970s and is widely regarded as a failure for allowing subsidised, industrial-sized fleets to devastate fish stocks.

The deal, which took 36 hours of negotiations until dawn on Wednesday, will introduce a ban on the practice of throwing undersized or unwanted fish back into the sea, often to die.

This would apply to mackerel and herring by 2015 and for other species from 2016. Some fish will be exempt.

About 80 percent of Mediterranean and 47 percent of Atlantic stocks are overfished, European Commission figures showed.

Campaign groups expressed disappointment and said they believed it would take longer than expected to replenish stocks. A World Wide Fund for Nature report said it would take more than 100 years for fish stocks to recover. (Reporting by Claire Davenport; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Janet Lawrence)