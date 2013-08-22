* EU ministers will debate the proposal in October
* Stocks of some species have improved
* Environment campaigners warn wild salmon still vulnerable
BRUSSELS, Aug 22 Fishermen in the Baltic Sea
need to reduce their catches of some wild salmon by more than 50
percent next year to help depleted stocks recover, the European
Commission said on Thursday.
But it proposed leaving limits on the main Baltic salmon
haul unchanged versus 2013 and said fishing levels could rise
for other species.
Overall, the proposals would increase fish catches for EU
vessels in the Baltic Sea by 10 percent to 644,000 tonnes, worth
around 412 million euros ($549.8 million).
EU restrictions on the size of catches regularly produce
heated debate. Earlier this week, the European Union agreed on
measures against the Faroe Islands, including a ban on Faroese
mackerel and herring, after the Commission said it has been
fishing unsustainably.
EU ministers will discuss the Commission's new Baltic
proposals in October. If agreed, they would take effect from
Jan. 1 next year.
Campaigners have said the agreed 2013 quotas ignored
scientific advice, which is why a 53 percent cut for Gulf of
Finland salmon is necessary for 2014.
"The cut is good, but it's a sign of how bad the situation
has become," Saskia Richartz, EU oceans policy director at
Greenpeace, said. "Scientists warn that the situation for salmon
is particularly critical along parts of the Baltic coast."
Salmon populations are particularly important, because the
fish, which spawns in rivers, provides a link between land and
sea, and different populations return to different rivers.
"If a river runs dry of salmon, the whole ecosystem around
the river loses its link to the sea and the sea's nutrients,"
Richartz said.
In the Baltic Sea and Gulf of Bothnia, between Finland and
Sweden, the Commission said previous limits had improved overall
stocks.
For 2014, the Commission's proposals include increases in
total allowable catches of eastern cod by 7 percent and a cut of
15 percent for western Baltic cod.
It put forward increases of 35 percent for Gulf of Bothnia
herring and 59 percent central herring and a cut of 23 percent
for western herring.
The Commission's annual catch limits are, it says, based on
scientific evidence as well as on the newly reformed common
fisheries policy, which is meant to end decades of over-fishing.
($1 = 0.7493 euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jane Baird)