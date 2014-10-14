* Ban on imports from Sri Lanka to take effect in 2015
* Commission proposed ending ban on fish imports from Belize
* Illegal fishing worth up to 10 bln euros a year
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Oct 14 The European Commission
proposed a ban on imports of fish from Sri Lanka for not
tackling illegal fishing properly and lifted a ban on fish
imports from Belize following the reform of its vessel
inspection practices.
The Commission on Tuesday also lifted warnings on Fiji,
Panama, Togo and Vanuatu, saying they had implemented concrete
measures to combat illegal fishing.
The four countries thus avoided being placed on the "red
list" of nations that are not allowed to sell fish to the
28-nation European Union, the world's biggest fish importer.
"Our policy of resolute cooperation is yielding results," EU
Maritime Affairs Commissioner Maria Damanaki said in a
statement.
"Five countries receive today our appreciation for getting
serious on illegal fishing. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same
for Sri Lanka."
Since 2010 the EU has taken action against countries that do
not follow international standards to prevent over-fishing, such
as policing their waters for unlicensed fishing vessels and
imposing sanctions to ensure adherence to rules against illegal
fishing.
Damanaki said Sri Lanka did not even have proper legislation
in place to prevent and fight illegal fishing, which led the
Commission to put forward the import ban.
The proposal from the Commission, the EU's executive, to ban
fish imports from Sri Lanka will be discussed by EU member
states before the end of the year and if agreed will take effect
from mid-January 2015.
The states will also have to sign off on the lifting of the
ban on Belize and of the warnings on Fiji, Panama, Togo and
Vanuatu.
EU fishing vessels will not be able to operate in Sri
Lanka's coastal waters if the import ban takes effect in 2015.
Sri Lanka is one of the biggest exporters to the European
Union of high value fishery products such as swordfish and tuna.
EU imports in 2013 amounted to 7,400 tonnes of fish worth 74
million euros ($94 million), according to the Commission.
The three months before the import ban comes into effect
will also allow Sri Lanka to address the EU's concerns by, for
example, implementing international maritime law obligations and
putting in place an efficient vessel monitoring system and a
sanction scheme for high seas fleets, the Commission said.
The bloc has banned fish imports from Cambodia and Guinea
over illegal fishing since March, and it delivered a formal
warning to the Philippines and Papua New Guinea in June. A
review of these countries' progress in tackling illegal fishing
is expected in January next year.
Campaign groups such as the Environmental Justice
Foundation, Oceana, the Pew Charitable Trusts and WWF welcomed
the Commission's announcement for continuing the fight against
illegal fishing.
Fish caught illegally are worth up to 10 billion euros a
year, according to the Commission.
(1 US dollar = 0.7902 euro)
(editing by Jane Baird)