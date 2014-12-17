* First time quotas set in line with scientific advice
* Campaigners say science ignored in most cases
* EU had committed to ending overfishing by 2020 latest
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 European Union fisheries
ministers agreed on Tuesday night to new catch quotas for next
year, but environmental groups said the limits were still too
high and would fail to end decades of overfishing.
The agreement was the first time ministers set catch levels
on the basis of scientific advice in line with a new fisheries
policy agreed last year, however not all the recommendations
were followed.
While the quotas for mackerel and herring were reduced, cod
and sole catches were kept at the same level or not cut by
nearly as much as scientists had suggested.
Ministers also agreed to end the controversial practice of
throwing unwanted fish back into the sea. From 2015, fishermen
will have to keep all unwanted catches on board and count them
towards their quotas.
Under the reformed common fisheries policy the EU committed
to putting all fish stocks on a sustainable footing by 2015
where possible, or 2020 at the latest.
"We have succeeded in increasing the number of stocks that
are now managed at sustainable levels," said Maritime Affairs
Commissioner Karmenu Vella.
Where ministers ignored scientific advice, they were asked
to show how the original proposal would have jeopardised the
social and economic sustainability of the fishing fleets
involved.
Environmental campaigners said the ministers had ignored the
scientists too often and had given no evidence of a plan to end
overfishing in the near future.
"Although catches will be reduced for several stocks, it is
totally unjustifiable that fisheries ministers ignored 56
percent of the scientific advice," said Lasse Gustavsson,
executive director of conservation group Oceana.
For example, ministers agreed a 5 percent increase in the
total allowable catches for North Sea cod whereas scientists had
advised a 20 percent cut, according to Pew, a scientific
organisation.
"Fish stocks and fishing communities are put at risk when
ministers disregard the agreed policy and continue to legislate
overfishing," said Uta Bellion, director of Pew's European
marine programme.
Ministers also ignored a recommended 60 percent cut to
catches of Eastern Channel sole, opting instead for a 28 percent
reduction.
The new catches will apply from Jan. 1.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Crispian Balmer)