BRUSSELS, Nov 26 The European Commission
proposed on Tuesday an EU-wide ban on fisheries imports from
Cambodia, Belize and Guinea, saying they had not done enough to
stamp out illegal fishing.
The European Union's executive branch also warned South
Korea and Ghana that they faced similar bans unless they took
concrete steps to address the problem.
The European Union is the world's top importer of fresh and
frozen fish and seafood. It has been criticised for not doing
enough to prevent fish caught illegally in other parts of the
world from ending up on European dining tables.
"These decisions show our steadfast commitment to tackling
illegal fishing," EU fisheries commissioner Maria Damanaki said
in a statement. "We continue to put pressure on the countries
which are fuelling the supply chain of illegal fishing."
Earlier this year, EU governments banned imports of herring
and mackerel from the Faroe Islands, accusing the self-governing
Danish territory of setting unsustainable catch quotas for the
fisheries it shares with the EU, Norway, Russia and Iceland.
Once approved by fisheries ministers from the 28 member
states in the coming months, the proposed Asian and African
restrictions would also prohibit EU vessels from fishing in the
affected countries' waters.
Up to 26 million tonnes of fish are caught illegally each
year worldwide, with an estimated value of 10 billion euros
($13.5 billion), the Commission said.
The European Union imported more than 50 million tonnes of
fisheries products in 2011 worth 18.5 billion euros, according
to EU statistics office Eurostat.
Last year, a study by a British environmental group found
that nine out of 10 vessels believed to be responsible for the
bulk of illegal fishing off Sierra Leone were licensed to export
their catches to Europe.
"The Commission has acted for the first time to curb the
effect that European fish imports have on the long term
viability of global fish stocks and the fight against illegal
fishing," said Saskia Richartz from environmental campaign group
Greenpeace.
