* Plans aim to reduce overcapacity in EU fishing fleet
* Withdrawl of subsidies proposed for illegal fishing
* Campaigners say plans won't do enough to cut boat numbers
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Dec 2 The European Union's
executive set out plans on Friday for a new 6.5 billion-euro
($8.8 billion) fisheries fund from 2014 to 2020, which it said
would boost EU coastal economies and improve the sector's
sustainability.
The legislative proposals are part of a push to reduce the
bloc's fishing fleet in order to take pressure off dwindling EU
fish stocks, three-quarters of which the European Commission has
estimated are currently overfished.
"No more money will be spent to build bigger vessels," EU
fisheries chief Maria Damanaki said in a statement. "The fund
will help small-scale fisheries to become more profitable and
more viable. It will reverse the decline of many coastal areas
and island communities which are dependent on fishing."
The money will be split between the EU's 27 governments, who
can then spend it on developing new fisheries equipment,
building offshore fish farms, creating business start-ups
outside fishing and marine conservation measures.
Governments will not, however, be allowed to fund
construction of new fishing vessels or measures that increase
the capacity of existing ones.
Other proposed changes include the abolition of subsidies
for scrapping old fishing vessels, which was originally designed
to help reduce the size of the EU fleet.
"The EU has tried this, and it hasn't worked," the
Commission said, "because for each scrapped vessel another was
being upgraded, effectively increasing the capacity of the
fleet."
The Commission also proposed withdrawing EU subsidies from
those found to be involved in illegal fishing.
Environmental campaigners welcomed the new sanctions on
illegal fishing, but said the proposals gave member states too
much freedom to continue funding fleet modernisation and thus
maintain current overcapacity.
"The EU made two commitments on subsidies: to phase out
subsidies that contribute to illegal fishing, and to phase out
subsidies that contribute to over-capacity," Markus Knigge,
fisheries adviser to the Pew Environment Group, told Reuters.
"With respect to illegal fishing, I truly believe that they
do a good job, I really believe that they have advanced. But on
capacity, I think that they are tweaking around at the margins."
The EU has the world's third-largest fishing fleet after
China and Peru, with a total catch worth 8.2 billion euros
($11.7 billion) in 2007, and the sector wields considerable
political power in some member countries.
With more than 80,000 EU-registered vessels competing to land
dwindling numbers of fish, quarrels over fishing quotas
regularly break out between major fishing nations such as Spain,
France and Britain.
The Commission's proposals must now be approved by EU
governments and lawmakers before becoming law, a process that
could take up to two years.
($1 = 0.7424 euros)
