* Catch levels follow scientific advice in most cases
* Result will allow many fish stocks to recover by 2015
* System of quota setting to be overhauled from next year
BRUSSELS, Dec 18 European Union fisheries
ministers on Tuesday struck a deal on catch quotas for next year
that will enable many fish stocks to recover to sustainable
levels by 2015, the European Commission said.
The agreement was struck in record time, in stark contrast
to the all-night haggling that has characterised negotiations in
previous years.
The 28-nation bloc agreed changes to its fisheries policy
earlier this year that will fix catch levels on the basis of
scientific advice from 2015.
That meant this year's negotiations in Brussels would be the
last chance for ministers to try to satisfy powerful domestic
fishing industries by setting quotas above the strict limits
proposed by the Commission, as in the past.
But ministers stuck to the Commission's advice for the
majority of stocks, unlike previous years when they routinely
set half of all quotas above levels recommended by scientists.
"We have an excellent outcome that everyone can be proud
of," European fisheries commissioner Maria Damanaki told
reporters after the talks had concluded.
Where ministers did allow more catches, in most cases they
were only modest increases over the EU executive's original
proposal.
There were some exceptions, with governments rejecting calls
for a 75 percent reduction in catches of Atlantic haddock in
favour of a more modest 33 percent cut. Ministers also ignored a
proposal to reduce herring catches in parts of the North Sea by
almost two-thirds, preferring to maintain the quota at 2013
levels.
Environmental law firm ClientEarth said EU governments had
made progress towards setting more sustainable quotas but that
more could still be done.
"This is a good start, but we believe sustainable fishing
levels should be the basis for exploitation of all stocks, not
just some," Liane Veitch, science and policy adviser at the
firm, said in a statement.
The requirement to fix quotas at sustainable levels from
2015 would allow over-fished stocks to rebuild, resulting in
more profits for the fishing industry and healthier marine
ecosystems, Veitch added.
