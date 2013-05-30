* Europe agrees to end decades of over-fishing
* Deal includes massive reduction in fish discards
BRUSSELS May 29 The European Union agreed on
Thursday to put an end to decades of over-fishing and rebuild
dwindling stocks by 2020, as part of a deal to overhaul the
bloc's fisheries policy.
The agreement will put an end to annual haggling over catch
quotas by EU ministers in Brussels, widely blamed for putting
short-term economic interests above the long-term health of
Europe's fish stocks.
Officials said a deal to follow scientific advice more
closely when setting quotas in the future could increase EU fish
stocks by up to 15 million tonnes by the end of the decade.
The reform will also see a massive reduction in the wasteful
practice known as discarding, which sees European fishermen
throw almost 2 million tonnes of unwanted fish back into the sea
each year - often dead or dying - as they seek to fill strict
quotas with the most valuable species.
In a statement after the deal, British liberal MEP and head
of the European Parliament's "Fish for the Future" group Chris
Davies described it as a major step in promoting sustainable
fishing.
"Our treatment of Europe's seas has been a disgrace. But we
have learnt lessons. Across Europe there is a strong desire now
to listen to the scientists, rebuild fish stocks, cut discards,
and give our fishing industry a better future," he said.
The bloc's roughly 1 billion euro-per-year ($1.30 billion)
common fisheries policy has been blamed for driving decades of
over-fishing, with generous subsidies leading to a massive over
capacity in the fishing fleet.
As a result, the Commission estimates that 75 percent of
European fish stocks are currently over-fished, compared with 25
percent worldwide.
As part of the deal, EU fishing nations will have to reduce
the size of their fleets to reflect their overall quotas or face
the loss of some subsidies.
The deal must now be rubber-stamped by EU governments and
the full European Parliament before entering force next year,
but the details are unlikely to change.
Europe had the third-highest fish catches globally behind
China and Indonesia in 2010, the most recent data from the U.N.
Food and Agriculture Organization showed.
Europe's top fishing nations are Denmark, Spain, Britain and
France, which together account for about half of all EU catches.
($1 = 0.7712 euros)
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore and Claire Davenport; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)