BRUSSELS, May 30 The European Union agreed on
Thursday to put an end to decades of over-fishing and rebuild
dwindling stocks by 2020, as part of a deal to overhaul the
bloc's fisheries policy.
The agreement will put an end to annual haggling over catch
quotas by EU ministers in Brussels, widely blamed for putting
short-term economic interests above the long-term health of
European fish stocks.
"We have reached a deal that is hugely valuable in terms of
its contribution to the future of fish stocks," Simon Coveney,
the Irish minister for agriculture told a news conference on
Thursday.
Officials said agreement to follow scientific
recommendations more closely in setting future quotas could
increase EU fish stocks by up to 15 million tonnes by the end of
the decade.
"We are aligning our fishing opportunities with scientific
advice," Maria Damanaki, the EU commissioner for fisheries told
the news conference.
The reform also aims to massively reduce the wasteful
practice known as discarding, which sees European fishermen
throw almost 2 million tonnes of unwanted fish back into the sea
each year - often dead or dying - as they seek to fill strict
quotas with the most valuable species.
Britain, which is debating whether to remain part of the
27-nation European Union or seek looser ties with the bloc,
managed to win more sovereignty for its fishermen by getting
more regional management of its fish stocks.
"We are going to stop having all the decision-making take
place here in Brussels," Damanaki said.
"LISTEN TO THE SCIENTISTS"
British liberal member of the European Parliament and head
of its "Fish for the Future" group, Chris Davies, described the
agreement as a major step to promote sustainable fishing.
"Our treatment of Europe's seas has been a disgrace. But we
have learnt lessons. Across Europe there is a strong desire now
to listen to the scientists, rebuild fish stocks, cut discards,
and give our fishing industry a better future," he said.
The Pew Charitable Trust, which campaigned for
decision-makers to follow the science to rebuild stocks,
welcomed the agreement. But it said a deal was still needed on
EU fishing subsidies, to help in funding the scientific
research.
The World Wide Fund for Nature criticised the deal as not
bold enough to replenish fish stocks. A WWF report said it would
take more than 100 years for stocks to recover.
The bloc's roughly 1 billion euro-per-year ($1.30 billion)
common fisheries policy has been blamed for driving decades of
over-fishing, with generous subsidies leading to a massive
over-capacity in the fishing fleet.
As a result, the Commission estimates that 75 percent of
European fish stocks are currently over-fished, compared with 25
percent worldwide.
As part of the deal, EU fishing nations will have to reduce
the size of their fleets to reflect their overall quotas, or
face the loss of some subsidies.
The deal must now be rubber-stamped by EU governments and
the full European Parliament before taking effect next year, but
the details are unlikely to change.
Europe had the third-highest fish catches globally behind
China and Indonesia in 2010, the most recent data from the U.N.
Food and Agriculture Organization showed.
Europe's top fishing nations are Denmark, Spain, Britain and
France, which together account for about half of all EU catches.
